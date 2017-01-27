The Crossroads USO Exhibit at Makawao History Museum

The new Crossroads USO Exhibit will open at the Makawao History Museum this Thursday, Feb. 2. The exhibit will commemorate the 200,000-plus American servicemen and women who relaxed in Makawao while stationed on Maui during World War II. The show will feature historical displays depicting the old USO from its opening in 1943 until the end of the war in 1945. Visitors will see original artwork and historical memorabilia that was once located at the building, which is now Casanova. Free. 10am. Makawao History Museum, (3642 Baldwin Ave., Makawao); 808-572-2482; Makawaomuseum.org

Photo courtesy Cindy Williams