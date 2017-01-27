Nisei Veterans Memorial Center extends Military Intelligence Service exhibit

The Nisei Veterans Memorial Center (NVMC) is extending their MIS: America’s Secret Weapon–Japanese Americans in the Military in WWII exhibit a month to Feb. 28. We’ve long known about the courage and valor of Japanese-American soldiers who fought the Nazis in Europe, but lesser known are those who served with military intelligence fighting the Japanese Empire. “From Guadalcanal and the Aleutians to Okinawa, the MIS soldiers served in every major battle and campaign of the war against Japan, gleaning vital information from prisoners and documents, flushing caves, fighting as infantrymen,” states the NVMC. Open Mon-Fri, 12-4pm. Nisei Veterans Memorial Center, (1 Go For Broke Rd., Kahului); 808-244-6862; Nvmc.org

Photo of Japanese-American interpreters Sgt. Herbert Miyasaki (left) and Sgt. Akiji Yoshima (right) with Brigadier General Frank Merrill (middle) in Noubaum, Burma, 1944: Wikipedia