Author Jill Engledow to speak about her two new Maui history books

See acclaimed Maui author Jill Engledow speak about her two new books about Maui history this Friday, Dec. 2. The Upcountry Rotary Club is hosting the event, and Engledow will talk about Sugarcane Days: Remembering Maui’s Hawaiian Commercial & Sugar Company and The Story of Lahaina. The former is a picture book using images from the HC&S company paper, published between 1948 and 1968. The latter is a brief look at Maui’s storied Westside town. Free for Rotary Club members, $18 for non-members. 8am. Casanova, (1188 Makawao Ave.); [email protected]

Photo courtesy Jill Engledow