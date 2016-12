Yin & Yang Yoga For Healthy Living happens at Lumeria this Sunday, Jan. 1. What better way to ring in the New Year than with health, wellness and yoga? The class will be taught by Sookie Kunst and will focus on quiet and active asana for strength, flexibility, balance, agility and equanimity. Reservations required. $15. 4pm. Lumeria Maui, (1813 Baldwin Ave., Makawao); 808-579-8877; Lumeriamaui.com

Photo: Flickr/ Anne Wu