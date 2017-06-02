Sunset and Sunrise Yoga Classes For The Maui Humane Society

Here’s how your downward dog yoga pose can help Maui’s furry friends in need! There will be sunrise and sunset yoga classes to a benefit for the Maui Humane Society on Thursday, June 8 at Sugar Beach Events and again on Sunday, June 11 at the Four Seasons Maui resort. All proceeds will go directly to the Maui Humane Society. $15. 6:30pm. Sugar Beach Events, (85 N. Kihei Rd.); 808-856-6151; Sugarbeacheventshawaii.com. $15. 9am. Four Seasons Maui Resort, (3900 Wailea Alanui Dr.); 808-874-8000; Fourseasons.com/maui

Photo courtesy of Flickr/Sandra