“Radiant Body, Diamond Mind” will take place at Lumeria Maui from Wednesday, Feb. 8 to Saturday, Feb. 11. Hosted by the Maui Kombucha ohana, participants can enjoy a full-on Kundalini Experience with yoga teachers Jai Dev Singh and Shannon Lee Hayden. There will be many opportunities to enjoy yoga classes, live music and more. Reserve your space online. $35-108. 4pm. Lumeria Maui, (1813 Baldwin Ave., Makawao); 808-579-8877; Jaidevsingh.com/maui-retreat

Photo courtesy Facebook/Jai Devi Singh