PlayCare and Keiki Classes at Wisdom Flow Yoga

There are PlayCare and Keiki Classes now available at Wisdom Flow Yoga. Yogi/owner Jennifer Lynn has become the first yoga teacher on Maui to offer keiki classes during her adult class schedule. It’s now possible for you to enjoy a yoga or dance class while your child is next door in keiki hula, painting, ballet, hip hop dance or martial arts classes. Drop-in PlayCare is available Monday-Friday, 11:30-2:30pm, and there’s also after school and weekend classes. TBA prices and packages available. Various times between 11:30am-5:30pm. Wisdom Flow Studios, (95 Makawao Ave.); 808-205-0908; WisdomFlowYoga.com

Photo courtesy Facebook/Wisdom Flow Yoga