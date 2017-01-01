New Year, New You, New Yoga at Andaz Maui Resort

The New Year, New You yoga class will take place at the Andaz Maui Resort this Saturday, Jan. 7. Yoga can definitely help jumpstart positive change in your life. The class will be taught oceanside at the Awili Spa and Salon, and cold-pressed juice will be available for after-class nourishment. You must reserve your spot because space is limited. Complimentary valet parking. $25. 7:30am. Andaz Maui at Wailea Resort, (3550 Wailea Alanui Dr.); 808-243-4800; Maui.andaz.hyatt.com

Photo: Flickr/Rob Bertholf