Hotel Wailea now offers aerial fitness classes

New aerial yoga and aerial dance classes are now available at Hotel Wailea, Relais & Châteaux. The unique workouts are being offered by fitness and wellness provider Uplift Maui.

The new workout classes are designed to lengthen and strengthen the body and challenge the mind. They balance the mind and body by using the gentle support of one’s body weight with suspended equipment to build and strength in new and fun ways, according to Andrea “Dre” Fors, owner of Uplift Maui.

“Our aerial yoga classes are designed to properly align and lengthen the body more efficiently, and the use of silks helps create a sense of playfulness,” Fors said. “Classes are open to adults of all ages and ability levels.”

Aerial yoga combines traditional mat yoga with postures that are partially suspended in a soft, silk hanging hammock. The sling allows the body to feel supported while encouraging the release of any tension being held. Fors said the use of gravity has many benefits including the opportunity to find correct postural alignment, increase strength, aid in digestion and improve balance.

Each 70-minute class is led by Fors, who is a certified yoga, pilates and aerial dance instructor.

“If you’ve ever wondered what it feels like to fly, you’ll love this,” said Christy Stesky, Director of Marketing at Hotel Wailea, Relais & Châteaux. “We’re always striving to enhance the guest experience and we believe offering new and unique activities such as aerial yoga will leave a lasting impression with guests.”

Uplift Maui offers Aerial Yoga for beginners Mondays at 8am-9:10am, Thursdays 4pm-5:10pm and Saturdays 8:30am-9:40am; Aerial Yoga for Strength/Stretch Saturdays at 11am-12:10pm; and Aerial Yoga for Length on Fridays at 4pm-5:10pm.

For Maui residents or those visiting for an extended period of time, Uplift Maui offers five-week dance trapeze and aerial silks class series. These contemporary classes merge the art of dance with circus inspired movements and encourage self-expression. Students will learn technique on and around the aerial equipment and progress into combining this technique into short sequences and eventually a choreographed dance. Prior experience is not required and all students receive hands-on support and guidance by Fors during weekly lessons.

All aerial yoga and aerial dance classes are held in the open-air, wellness studio at Hotel Wailea, Relais & Châteaux.

Drop in classes start at $30 and are open to hotel guests and the public. Complimentary parking is available for class participants. Uplift also offers package discounts and Kama`aina rates and specials. Participants must be 18 years of age or older.

For more information or to register for classes, visit www.upliftmaui.com or call 808-495-7154.

Photo courtesy of Uplift Maui