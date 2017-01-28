Go Red For Women at Queen Kaahumanu Center

There’s a Go Red For Women event at the Queen Ka`ahumanu Center this Friday, Feb. 3. It’s presented by American Heart Association’s Maui Go Red For Women crew and all attendees are urged to wear red as part of “National Wear Red Day.” Help raise awareness of women and heart disease during American Heart Month. There’ll also be entertainment, speakers and a chance to win a $50 QKC gift basket. Free. 6pm. Queen Ka`ahumanu Center, (275 W. Ka`ahumanu Ave., Kahului); 808-877-3369; Queenkaahumanucenter.com

Photo courtesy QKC