This Sunday, Jan. 8, there’s a free Reiki Tune-up at Gym Maui in Kihei. Stay sharp and healthy and start 2017 right with an energetic Reiki healing. Reiki can help to balance your energy centers (often called chakras) so you can operate your mind and body at peak performance. Reiki is a great balance for those living an active lifestyle, and for those that want to gift their bodies some love for a prosperous New Year. Free. 9am. The Gym Maui, (300 Ohukai Rd., Kihei); 808-891-8108; Thegymmaui.com

Photo: Flickr/ spazbot29