Biker Barre at Grand Wailea Resort

Biker Barre will happen at the Grand Wailea Resort this Wednesday, April 12. This fitness class will feature a combination of cycling and barre method moves. The class will be the perfect fusion of health and wellness for a fit and active lifestyle, so if you’re loving all the rage of barre and cycling classes, this is for you. After the class, students are invited to rehydrate and mingle with other bikers and barre-istas at Bistro Molokini. Class admission includes the fitness class and two drinks. $25. 5:30pm. Grand Wailea, (3850 Wailea Alanui); 808-875-1234; Grandwailea.com

Photo courtesy of Biker Barre Eventbrite page