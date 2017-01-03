The 21-Day Fire Starter Challenge at Keoni’s HotLava DanceFit at Maui Mall will commence this Monday, Jan. 9, and run until Monday, Jan. 30. Keoni’s Hot Lava Dance Fit studio is Maui-famous for classes full of fiery fat-burning fun. This three-week program includes unlimited classes, before and after measurements, a 21-day work out plan, meal plans, online support group and more. $195. 7am. Keonis Hot Lava Dance Fit, (70 E. Ka`ahumanu Ave., Kahului); 808-276-9490; Vitalitywellnessmaui.com

Photo courtesy Facebook/ Keonis Hot Lava Dance Fit Studio