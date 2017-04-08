Annual Celebration of the Arts in Kapalua

The 25th annual Celebration of the Arts happens in Kapalua from Friday, April 14 to Sunday, April 16. Every year, the festival is highly anticipated for residents and visitors alike. It’s a fabulous opportunity to experience authentic Hawaiian culture activities, island foods, live art demonstrations, speaker panels, historic films, traditional music and dance performances. This year the theme is “Wahi Mahalo…A Universal Thank You.” There will also be a farmers co-op and the debut of the Kapalua Konane Challenge, a Hawaiian checkers playing contest. Various ticket prices and event times. 5:45am. Celebration of the Arts, (Kapalua); 808-665-7089; Celebrationofthearts.org

Photo courtesy of Facebook/ Ritz-Carlton, Kapalua