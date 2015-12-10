Top 100 Best Shop Local Gifts on Maui: Holiday Gift Guide

This Gift Giving Season give the gifts that keep giving, to our local economy. MauiTime has scoured the island for great gifts that you can buy from locally owned shops and local artisans. Do you love online shopping? Our local merchants are also online, many of our local goods and services are availabler online too.
Where ever you shop this holiday season, local merchants sprinkle the landscape with great gift ideas for keeping it local. Look to small boutiques, Maui Swap Meet, arts and craft fairs, and the local surf shops for great holiday gifts for your ohana.
This is just a small sampling of hot gift items for this season, give with aloha.
Mele Kalikimaka from MauiTime!
Giving the gift of Bliss
Body conscious blessings like mists, lotions, oils and balms, made on Maui.
MuMist – Sa’arah at Maui Swap Meet.
Acupuncture Gift Certificate & Accu-Facials – Iao Acupunture.
Macadamia Nut Beauty Oil MaidenHawaiiNaturals.com.
Maui Soap Company Mauibath.com.
Maui Espresso scrubs Cafe Cafe Lahaina.
TLDYEU, Lip Balm, Body Butter The Mercantile Makawao.
Bootzie Oil Enchantress Wailea.
Gifts for Keiki & Pets
Palaka Outfits KuluaMaui.com.
Giving Hats
Giving Home
Giving Goodies
Giving Jewelry
Giving Style
Giving Accessories
Birthday Socks Tokyo Rose Boutique at Paia Tattoo Parlor.
Keen Uneeks, Aloha wet dry pouch, Hawaiian Island Surf and Sport.
Annie Fischer hand painted Love, Pineapple and Aloha bags Cabana at Four Seasons.
Coral reef clutch Island Girl Collection on Etsy.
Handmade leather Jesus sandal, bullet belt, suede bag, Danner boots If the Shoe Fits.
