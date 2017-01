Top 100 Best Shop Local Gifts on Maui: Holiday Gift Guide

This Gift Giving Season give the gifts that keep giving, to our local economy. MauiTime has scoured the island for great gifts that you can buy from locally owned shops and local artisans. Do you love online shopping? Our local merchants are also online, many of our local goods and services are availabler online too.

Where ever you shop this holiday season, local merchants sprinkle the landscape with great gift ideas for keeping it local. Look to small boutiques, Maui Swap Meet, arts and craft fairs, and the local surf shops for great holiday gifts for your ohana.

This is just a small sampling of hot gift items for this season, give with aloha.

Mele Kalikimaka from MauiTime!

Giving the gift of Bliss

Body conscious blessings like mists, lotions, oils and balms, made on Maui.

MuMist – Sa’arah at Maui Swap Meet.

Acupuncture Gift Certificate & Accu-Facials – Iao Acupunture.

Macadamia Nut Beauty Oil MaidenHawaiiNaturals.com.

Maui Soap Company Mauibath.com.

Maui Espresso scrubs Cafe Cafe Lahaina.

TLDYEU, Lip Balm, Body Butter The Mercantile Makawao.

Bootzie Oil Enchantress Wailea.

Gifts for Keiki & Pets

Keiki:

Music Lessons with Louise Lambert

Honu Book and Plushie AlohaHonu.com

Popoki, Ilio and Honu Tee MauiHumaneSociety.org

Native Bird Plushie Mauiforestbirds.org

Pets Recycled Tire Leash Bowl & Collar Maui Brewing Company Maui Humane Society Calendar Maui MauiHumaneSociety.org Maui Venison Gourmet Dog Treats SnoopsGourmet.com

Giving Hats

Mermaids Smoke SeaWeed – Simmer

Giving Home

Eco Gift Wrap Wrappily.com

Ceramic Bowl & Ornaments, Still Life, Glass Ornaments Hui Noeau Gift Shop . Boho Towel,

The Maui Coast Book Indigo.

Custom Design Gift Cards LenPeralta.com

Giving Goodies

Maui Moka, French Roast, Thermal Travel Cup, Mug Wailuku Coffee Company

Mele Kalikimaka Cookie Gift Sets Maui Cookie Lady at Mauicookielady.com

Dulce de Leche, Maui Coffee Cow’s Milk Caramel & Maui Vanilla & Cinnamon Goat’s Milk Caramel Haleakala Creamery HaleakalaCreamery.com

Loose leaf gourmet teas Tea Box

Butter, Torte and ChocoChip Cookie Tins TJ’s Warehouse . Almond Mocha & Mele Kalikimaka Coffee and Chocolate Espresso Beans Maui Coffee Roasters

100% Maui Coffee Maui Christmas, Jungle Beans, Yule Fuel Maui Grown Coffee

Giving Jewelry

Agate Druzy Pendant MuHeart Jewelry Maui Swap Meet . Gold and Pearl Bracelet Ring and Studs Maui Fine Diamonds Jewelry & Gifts Maui Swap Meet

Gold boomerang necklace, Pounded gold pearl bangles, pounded silver earrings, sunrise pupu necklace LittleSeaGypsy.com

Niihau Shell Necklace and Earrings Maui Hands Makawao

Koa Aloha and Maui Earrings Infinitely…Kerrie on Facebook. Chickie-Bu necklace Foam Company

Maui Mari beaded bracelets and pearl cuff Cabana at Four Seasons

Silver and bead bangle, beaded tree and leather necklace Hui Noeau Gift Shop.

RueBelle shard earrings, rainbow moonstone and diamond pave moon necklaces, Zella tourmaline ring The Mercantile.

Leather and Calcite necklace Cafe Cafe

Lei Hulu Bouganvilla and Hina Aliantha Maui.

Honu earring & druzy pendant Oceania Maui

Leather & seed beads Wings Hawaii

Giving Style

Yoga Saves the Day gear Body Alive Yoga

James Perse His and Her Rashguards Cabana at Four Seasons

Plate Lunch tie dye shirt Hi-Tech, City Cafe logo tees and tanks Wailuku Coffee Co

Handmade up cycled bikinis Indie Attire at The Mercantile.

Navy Embroidered top Siganka at Pearl Butik and Sand People.

Dreamstate Hoodie, Hand dyed keyhole back tank, Paia striped mini, boyfriend flannel Wings Hawaii

Aloha Tee MauiThing

Giving Accessories

Birthday Socks Tokyo Rose Boutique at Paia Tattoo Parlor.

Keen Uneeks, Aloha wet dry pouch, Hawaiian Island Surf and Sport.

Annie Fischer hand painted Love, Pineapple and Aloha bags Cabana at Four Seasons.

Coral reef clutch Island Girl Collection on Etsy.

Handmade leather Jesus sandal, bullet belt, suede bag, Danner boots If the Shoe Fits.

Giving Recreation

DaFin Floating Pink Fins, Boosted Board electric skateboard – Adventure Sports Maui

Elua Makani 7’4″ hybrid surfboard – Second Wind

Aloha skateboards longboards – Aloha Boards in Rainbow Mall.

Jasmine acoustic guitar, Makala Waterman transparent ukulele, Kohala ukulele, Snark tuner, Flex instrument light – Bounty Music

Smell safe pack and protect bag, local blown glass pipe, medtainer grind store pour, zig zag rolling paper, lighter – Maui Mana

H20 Ninja full face mask, Go Pro – Hawaiian Island Surf and Sport

Plate Lunch skateboard – Hi-Tech