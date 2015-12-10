Maui Time

Top 100 Best Shop Local Gifts on Maui: Holiday Gift Guide

MauiTime Top 100 Best Shop Local Gifts on Maui best shopping on Maui locally made gifts on maui cover by darris hurst

This Gift Giving Season give the gifts that keep giving, to our local economy. MauiTime has scoured the island for great gifts that you can buy from locally owned shops and local artisans. Do you love online shopping? Our local merchants are also online, many of our local goods and services are availabler online too.

Where ever you shop this holiday season, local merchants sprinkle the landscape with great gift ideas for keeping it local. Look to small boutiques, Maui Swap Meet, arts and craft fairs, and the local surf shops for great holiday gifts for your ohana.

This is just a small sampling of hot gift items for this season, give with aloha.

Mele Kalikimaka from MauiTime!

 

Giving the gift of Bliss

Body conscious blessings like mists, lotions, oils and balms, made on Maui.

MauiTime-Top-100-Best-Shop-Local-Gifts-on-Maui-best-shopping-on-Maui-locally-made-gifts-on-maui-body-products-acupuncture-soap-lotion-facial

 

MuMist – Sa’arah at Maui Swap Meet.

Acupuncture Gift Certificate & Accu-Facials – Iao Acupunture.

Macadamia Nut Beauty Oil MaidenHawaiiNaturals.com.

Maui Soap Company Mauibath.com.

Maui Espresso scrubs Cafe Cafe Lahaina.

TLDYEU, Lip Balm, Body Butter The Mercantile Makawao.

Bootzie Oil Enchantress Wailea.

 

Gifts for Keiki & Pets

MauiTime Top 100 Best Shop Local Gifts on Maui best shopping on Maui locally made gifts on maui keiki kid toys books pets
Keiki:
Music Lessons with Louise Lambert.
Honu Book and Plushie AlohaHonu.com.
Popoki, Ilio and Honu Tee MauiHumaneSociety.org.
Chopstick & Lunchbox, Tattoo Onesies, Garbage Pail Kid Cards, Alien Godora Tokyo Rose Boutique & Paia Tattoo Parlor.
Baby Booties If the Shoe Fits.
Shaker Eggs Bounty Music.
Palaka Outfits KuluaMaui.com.
Native Bird Plushie Mauiforestbirds.org
Pets
Recycled Tire Leash Bowl & Collar Maui Brewing Company.
Maui Humane Society Calendar Maui MauiHumaneSociety.org.
Maui Venison Gourmet Dog Treats SnoopsGourmet.com

Giving Hats

MauiTime Top 100 Best Shop Local Gifts on Maui best shopping on Maui locally made gifts on maui maui trendy trucker hats

 

Mermaids Smoke SeaWeed – Simmer.
Aloha Snapback Hat – Foam Co. Maui Hat MauiThing.
*Chicken Whisperer Tokyo Rose Boutique.
Plate Lunch Hi-Tech.

Giving Home

MauiTime Top 100 Best Shop Local Gifts on Maui best shopping on Maui locally made gifts on maui home candles mugs linens paitings books ornaments

Eco Gift Wrap Wrappily.com.
Espresso Maker Cafe Cafe Lahaina.
Ele Soy Candles The Mercantile Makawao.
Ceramic Bowl & Ornaments, Still Life, Glass Ornaments Hui Noeau Gift Shop. Boho Towel,
The Maui Coast Book Indigo.
Custom Design Gift Cards LenPeralta.com.
Mermaid Mug Wings Hawaii. Cheech Candle, Hamsa Ornament Tokyo Rose Boutique Paia Tattoo Parlor.
Drink Tank Growler Maui Brewing Company.
Mele Kalikimaka Tin Maui Coffee Roasters.

Giving Goodies

MauiTime Top 100 Best Shop Local Gifts on Maui best shopping on Maui locally made gifts on maui maui food gifts local bakery cookies jams jelly candy chocolate

Maui Moka, French Roast, Thermal Travel Cup, Mug Wailuku Coffee Company.
Ohana Medium and Dark Roast, King’s Kope Cafe Cafe. Custard Tart, Rice Cake, Pork Hash Siomai, Mini Manapua, Mini Banana Cream Pie Manapua Bakery. Shortbread, Taro Chips, Cereal Treats Maui Dee-Lites. Kettlecorn, Coffee Cookies Maui Gourmet Popcorn.
De-Stress Hawaiian Way Maui Rainbow Tea.
Chocolate Gift Sets, Peanut Butter Chocolate Mochi, Island of Maui in Chocolate Maui Specialty Chocolates. 100% Maui Dark Roast Basket Mill House Cafe.
Lokelani Sparkeling Wine and Candle Gift Set Maui Wines. Red Wine, Pineapple, Passion Fruit Candy Maui Fruit Jewel.
Manjookies Matsu.
Mele Kalikimaka Cookie Gift Sets Maui Cookie Lady at Mauicookielady.com.
Dulce de Leche, Maui Coffee Cow’s Milk Caramel & Maui Vanilla & Cinnamon Goat’s Milk Caramel Haleakala Creamery HaleakalaCreamery.com.
Loose leaf gourmet teas Tea Box.
Butter, Torte and ChocoChip Cookie Tins TJ’s Warehouse. Almond Mocha & Mele Kalikimaka Coffee and Chocolate Espresso Beans Maui Coffee Roasters.
100% Maui Coffee Maui Christmas, Jungle Beans, Yule Fuel Maui Grown Coffee.

Giving Jewelry

MauiTime Top 100 Best Shop Local Gifts on Maui best shopping on Maui locally made gifts on maui jewelry niihau shells tahitian pearl gold silver koa
Agate Druzy Pendant MuHeart Jewelry Maui Swap Meet. Gold and Pearl Bracelet Ring and Studs Maui Fine Diamonds Jewelry & Gifts Maui Swap Meet.
Gold boomerang necklace, Pounded gold pearl bangles, pounded silver earrings, sunrise pupu necklace LittleSeaGypsy.com.
Niihau Shell Necklace and Earrings Maui Hands Makawao.
Koa Aloha and Maui Earrings Infinitely…Kerrie on Facebook. Chickie-Bu necklace Foam Company.
Maui Mari beaded bracelets and pearl cuff Cabana at Four Seasons.
Silver and bead bangle, beaded tree and leather necklace Hui Noeau Gift Shop.
RueBelle shard earrings, rainbow moonstone and diamond pave moon necklaces, Zella tourmaline ring The Mercantile.
Leather and Calcite necklace Cafe Cafe.
Lei Hulu Bouganvilla and Hina Aliantha Maui.
Honu earring & druzy pendant Oceania Maui.
Leather & seed beads Wings Hawaii.

Giving Style

MauiTime Top 100 Best Shop Local Gifts on Maui best shopping on Maui locally made gifts on maui tee shirts yoga gear hoodie tie die rash guard

Yoga Saves the Day gear Body Alive Yoga.
James Perse His and Her Rashguards Cabana at Four Seasons.
Plate Lunch tie dye shirt Hi-Tech, City Cafe logo tees and tanks Wailuku Coffee Co.
Handmade up cycled  bikinis Indie Attire at The Mercantile.
Navy Embroidered top Siganka at Pearl Butik and Sand People.
Dreamstate Hoodie, Hand dyed keyhole back tank, Paia striped mini, boyfriend flannel Wings Hawaii.
Aloha Tee MauiThing.

Giving Accessories

MauiTime Top 100 Best Shop Local Gifts on Maui best shopping on Maui locally made gifts on maui shoes handbags totes clutches socks

Birthday Socks Tokyo Rose Boutique at Paia Tattoo Parlor.

Keen Uneeks, Aloha wet dry pouch, Hawaiian Island Surf and Sport.

Annie Fischer hand painted Love, Pineapple and Aloha bags Cabana at Four Seasons.

Coral reef clutch Island Girl Collection on Etsy.

Handmade leather Jesus sandal, bullet belt, suede bag, Danner boots If the Shoe Fits.

Giving Recreation

MauiTime Top 100 Best Shop Local Gifts on Maui best shopping on Maui locally made gifts on maui surfboards fins skateboards ukulele full face mask body board

DaFin Floating Pink Fins, Boosted Board electric skateboard – Adventure Sports Maui.
Elua Makani 7’4″ hybrid surfboard  – Second Wind.
Aloha skateboards longboards – Aloha Boards in Rainbow Mall.
Jasmine acoustic guitar, Makala Waterman transparent ukulele, Kohala ukulele, Snark tuner, Flex instrument light – Bounty Music.
Smell safe pack and protect bag, local blown glass pipe, medtainer grind store pour, zig zag rolling paper, lighter – Maui Mana.
H20 Ninja full face mask, Go Pro – Hawaiian Island Surf and Sport.
Plate Lunch skateboard – Hi-Tech.
No. 6 Jacob Romero Signature Bodyboard – The Foam Company.

