Top 100 Best Shop Local Gifts on Maui: Holiday Gift Guide

This Gift Giving Season give the gifts that keep giving, to our local economy. MauiTime has scoured the island for great gifts that you can buy from locally owned shops and local artisans. Do you love online shopping? Our local merchants are also online, many of our local goods and services are availabler online too.

Where ever you shop this holiday season, local merchants sprinkle the landscape with great gift ideas for keeping it local. Look to small boutiques, Maui Swap Meet, arts and craft fairs, and the local surf shops for great holiday gifts for your ohana.

This is just a small sampling of hot gift items for this season, give with aloha.

Mele Kalikimaka from MauiTime!

Giving the gift of Bliss

Body conscious blessings like mists, lotions, oils and balms, made on Maui.

MuMist – Sa’arah at Maui Swap Meet.

Acupuncture Gift Certificate & Accu-Facials – Iao Acupunture.

Macadamia Nut Beauty Oil MaidenHawaiiNaturals.com.

Maui Soap Company Mauibath.com.

Maui Espresso scrubs Cafe Cafe Lahaina.

TLDYEU, Lip Balm, Body Butter The Mercantile Makawao.

Bootzie Oil Enchantress Wailea.

Gifts for Keiki & Pets

Keiki:

Honu Book and Plushie AlohaHonu.com

Popoki, Ilio and Honu Tee MauiHumaneSociety.org

Giving Hats

Mermaids Smoke SeaWeed – Simmer

Giving Home

The Maui Coast Book Indigo.

Custom Design Gift Cards LenPeralta.com

Giving Goodies

Mele Kalikimaka Cookie Gift Sets Maui Cookie Lady at Mauicookielady.com

Dulce de Leche, Maui Coffee Cow’s Milk Caramel & Maui Vanilla & Cinnamon Goat’s Milk Caramel Haleakala Creamery HaleakalaCreamery.com

Giving Jewelry

Gold boomerang necklace, Pounded gold pearl bangles, pounded silver earrings, sunrise pupu necklace LittleSeaGypsy.com

Maui Mari beaded bracelets and pearl cuff Cabana at Four Seasons

Silver and bead bangle, beaded tree and leather necklace Hui Noeau Gift Shop.

RueBelle shard earrings, rainbow moonstone and diamond pave moon necklaces, Zella tourmaline ring The Mercantile.

Lei Hulu Bouganvilla and Hina Aliantha Maui.

Giving Style

James Perse His and Her Rashguards Cabana at Four Seasons

Plate Lunch tie dye shirt Hi-Tech, City Cafe logo tees and tanks Wailuku Coffee Co

Handmade up cycled bikinis Indie Attire at The Mercantile.

Navy Embroidered top Siganka at Pearl Butik and Sand People.

Dreamstate Hoodie, Hand dyed keyhole back tank, Paia striped mini, boyfriend flannel Wings Hawaii

Giving Accessories

Birthday Socks Tokyo Rose Boutique at Paia Tattoo Parlor.

Keen Uneeks, Aloha wet dry pouch, Hawaiian Island Surf and Sport.

Annie Fischer hand painted Love, Pineapple and Aloha bags Cabana at Four Seasons.

Coral reef clutch Island Girl Collection on Etsy.

Handmade leather Jesus sandal, bullet belt, suede bag, Danner boots If the Shoe Fits.

Giving Recreation

DaFin Floating Pink Fins, Boosted Board electric skateboard – Adventure Sports Maui

Aloha skateboards longboards – Aloha Boards in Rainbow Mall.

Jasmine acoustic guitar, Makala Waterman transparent ukulele, Kohala ukulele, Snark tuner, Flex instrument light – Bounty Music