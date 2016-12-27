Maui Ocean Center wants you to help name their Hawaiian green sea turtles

The Maui Ocean Center is asking for the public’s help in naming the newest members of its Hawaiian green sea turtle ‘ohana. The sea turtle naming contest is live on the aquarium’s Facebook page, where you can find descriptions and photos of each hatchling.
The public is being asked to nominate one name per turtle by Dec. 31. All names must be in Hawaiian along with an English translation or description. Here are the turtles that need names:
- Turtle #2 weighs 8.35 oz and is described as laid-back and indifferent.
- Turtle #3 weights 5.9 oz and is described as the smallest hatchling but adventurous.
- Turtle #5 weighs 7.3 oz and is described as a defender and a hunter.
- Turtle #7 weighs 7.05 oz and is described as endearing and a cruiser.
- Turtle #9 weighs 6.4 oz and is described as assertive and head-strong.
- Turtle #11 weighs 7.45 oz and is described as persistent and eager.
The Aquarium’s Hawaiian Cultural Advisor will review all suggestions and post the names for the public to vote on during the first week of January.
Each winner will receive a behind-the-scenes tour and a photo opportunity with the turtle they name.
The sea turtle hatchlings will be hosted by Maui Ocean Center for the next two years where they will serve as ambassadors of their species through Sea Life Park’s Hawaiian Green Sea Turtle Educational Loan Program.
For more information about the turtle naming contest, visit Facebook.com/MauiOceanCenter or submit names to [email protected]
Photo courtesy Maui Ocean Center
