Four Seasons Wailea @FSMaui Invite Kamaaina to Share their New Transformation

The holidays can be intense. If you’re feeling the pressure, it might be time to take a holiday of your own. The Four Seasons in Wailea just finished a gorgeous two-year interior transformation with Wimberly Interiors and they’re offering epic kama`aina room rates through Dec. 18. This is the perfect opportunity to indulge in a retreat at Maui’s five star luxury resort.

“We know that the holidays represent a busy time for residents of Hawaii,” says General Manager Jean Claude Wietzel. “That’s why we have deliberately carved out dates just before the rush to escape from the daily grind, right here on Maui. Kama`aina Season is the one time of the year when we can thank the local community for its year-round support by opening our doors with unprecedented kama`aina rates and special offers across the property. This year, we are particularly excited to invite our extended ‘ohana, as we have just completed a floor-to-ceiling transformation. Our kama`aina guests will be amongst the first to enjoy the re-imagined sanctuary of our guest rooms and rejuvenated amenities.”

The guest rooms have undergone a phenomenal transformation. Wietzel was hands on with the new look, working with Erin Nichols, Senior Designer at Wimberly, and Julie Cline, the resort’s fine art curator. One of the first things I noticed is the new interiors have a soothing effect, created by new textiles, furnishings, textures and art appearing in mostly neutrals with just a pop of bold color. From this you really notice the vibrant greens and blues of the outdoors.

“We wanted to create a fresh and a modern room that was luxurious yet still comfortable and also very flexible to cater to the guest experiences and different uses of the room,” says Nichols. “The layouts were thoughtfully done. Different zones created for lounging and working that could be used for dining. We utilized the space on the lanai for relaxing and eating as well, making it feel like additional space in the room, giving it a living room type of a feel. We wanted to connect the indoors and outdoors and blur that line so the room felt larger, with a residential aesthetic as well. As with every project we wanted a strong sense of place. We layered a modern Hawaiian esthetic into the design, down to different textures and geometric patterns and the textiles that felt very natural and authentic to location. The overall palette is neutral, sand tones, to feel open and airy. The saturated color on sofa pillows and accents on the headboard brings the natural landscape and surrounding views into the room.”

The bulky furniture is gone, giving these generously sized guest rooms even more space. The new full size couches in the room are comfy, welcoming for staying with the ohana. As an added bonus they convert into pull out beds for even more lounging and sleeping. Drawers have been added to the bathroom nook creating a dressing area, and closets redesigned with women in mind. The coffee bar has been updated with a personal Nespresso coffee machine. The rooms have new technology, including 65-inch flat screens. The design had such an impact on me that I took notes on refreshing my own living space.

“I’m sure you saw the large TVs and the sophisticated technology package,” says Nichols. “That is obviously a large part of it as well. Lighting was integrated into headboards, we have convenience outlets, making sure the room felt very sophisticated and current. We worked closely with Julie Cline–she created an incredible art package for these rooms. Cline originally curated the collection you see around the hotel, and guests are still talking and calling her about those pieces. We wanted contemporary and bold in the artwork, and Cline found curated pieces that had an incredible regional influence.”

Don’t get too comfortable in the room, because there’s lots to see outside. Four Seasons has a gamut of complimentary activities for your stay. The Kids for All Seasons program has energetic and fun adventures for the keiki like tide pool exploration and gecko hunting. The beach and pool have everything you need, from sunscreen to cool spritzing, as well as attendants to set up cabanas, umbrellas or your own personal seaside retreat.

“We’re proud to offer our guests a meaningful list of complimentary extras, and to maintain our position as the only resort on island that does not charge a resort fee,” says Wietzel. “There are 64 complimentary cabanas across the property, hourly amenities across three pools, an array of fitness classes, use of tennis courts, a family games room, snorkeling for up to an hour daily and even introductory in-pool scuba classes. The list goes on and on, so guests can truly experience more when they choose Four Seasons.”

The spa and salon is an exquisite use of time while on property. The therapists are very knowledgeable about the latest products and treatment technology. They have an outstanding eucalyptus steam room, and a full menu of cutting edge treatments. Even better, they are welcoming kama`aina with special pricing on services. The Salon is has $55 signature pedicures or blowouts, while The Spa is extending $129 50-minute massages or anti-aging facials.

Ferraro’s has a list of new dishes for you to try, including several vegetarian options. You get the best of both worlds with the chefs because the resort has a spectacular vegetarian and vegan wellness menu, and their fine dining features epicurean delights from the specially selected proteins to the locally sourced fruits and vegetables. Their morning brunch buffet and breakfast service is phenomenal. They have a juice and smoothie bar, a build-your-own pancake station and custom omelette station, as well as all of the other buffet perks, like Eggs Benedict, hash browns and pastries. What’s more Hawaii residents will be treated to 2-for-1 entrees at Ferraro’s as well as Wolfgang Puck’s Spago, and 20 percent off their entire dinner bill at DUO Steak and Seafood.

Four Seasons has a strong sense of who they are; it’s apparent from the moment you step foot in the port cochere. As a kama`aina it feels nice to submerged into this culture, even for just a night.

“The resort’s philosophy comes down to a single principle that is of utmost importance to our Founder and Chairman Isadore Sharp, and that is the Golden Rule, to simply treat people the way you would like to be treated,” says Wietzel.

This Saturday, Dec. 3, the resort is also hosting a Patz & Hall wine dinner with founder Donald Patz, who’s visiting from Napa. A five-course menu paired with Patz & Hall wines at Ferraro’s is $165, and reservations can be made at 808-874-2201. To book a kama`aina stay, call the resort at 808-874-8000.