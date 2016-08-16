Celebrate Go Topless Day at Baldwin Beach Park in Paia

We guess things worked out well last year, because Go Topless Day is happening again on Maui. That’s right–this Saturday, Aug. 20, Free the Nipple Maui says you can celebrate Women’s Equality Day the old-fashioned way at Baldwin Beach Park in Paia. “It is Maui’s Second Annual Go Topless Day and we are excited to make it even better than last year,” states the organizers’ Facebook page for the event. Your gender doesn’t matter–you have the right to go shirtless on Maui.

The festivities start at 3pm, and should run until about 6pm. Click here for more information.

Photo: Flo’s Shots 4 me/Flickr